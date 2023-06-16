Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 512,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OMFS opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

