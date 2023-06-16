Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $96.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

