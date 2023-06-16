Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 527.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 million, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $27.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96.

About Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

