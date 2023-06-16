Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $93.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

