Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 161.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 164,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 83,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 199.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RAFE opened at $30.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $30.38.

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

