Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti Sells 125,000 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mayra Idali Chimienti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 276 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $2,318.40.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

MCW stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.81. 1,877,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,074. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

