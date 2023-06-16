Mizuho Cuts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $92.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.38.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

