Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10. 248,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 626,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 605.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

