Moffett Nathanson Upgrades Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) to Outperform

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens raised Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.
Shift4 Payments Price Performance
FOUR opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40.
Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments
In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.