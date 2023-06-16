Moffett Nathanson Upgrades Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) to Outperform

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens raised Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

FOUR opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

