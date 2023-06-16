Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.27

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.27 and last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 382806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Monro Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Monro by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Monro by 367.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,309,000 after acquiring an additional 119,584 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

