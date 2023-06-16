More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Shares of More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01), with a volume of 351685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

More Acquisitions Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.92.

Insider Transactions at More Acquisitions

In related news, insider Roderick McIllree bought 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £72,500 ($90,715.72). Insiders own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About More Acquisitions

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

