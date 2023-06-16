Morgan Stanley Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $500.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.91 on Friday, reaching $431.44. 11,656,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,635,188. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $436.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 224.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

