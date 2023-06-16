Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CTO Michael Aaron Leabman Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) CTO Michael Aaron Leabman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $53,457. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Movano Stock Performance

Shares of MOVE opened at $1.03 on Friday. Movano Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movano

Movano Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Movano in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Movano by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

Featured Articles

