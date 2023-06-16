M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.85. 2,458,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,870. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
