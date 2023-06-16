M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.16. The stock had a trading volume of 169,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,674. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.77.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

