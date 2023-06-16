M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,015. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.