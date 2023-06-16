M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 171.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,542. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

