M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CSX by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,992,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,094,846. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.
CSX Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
