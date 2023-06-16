M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CSX by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,992,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,094,846. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.