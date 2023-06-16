M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $450,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,458. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

