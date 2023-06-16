M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $698,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.