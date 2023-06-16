M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,705. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

