M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.15. 365,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.84. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

