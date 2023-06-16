Multichain (MULTI) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

Multichain (MULTI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $61.20 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00013081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

