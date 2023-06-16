My DeFi Pet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $674,209.40 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $807,382.46 and approximately $674,209.40 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

