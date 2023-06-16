National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,034.22 ($12.94) and last traded at GBX 1,036 ($12.96). 7,370,532 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,047.50 ($13.11).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,080 ($13.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,116.67 ($13.97).

National Grid Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,116.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,063.90. The firm has a market cap of £38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.00.

National Grid Increases Dividend

About National Grid

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 37.60 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 7,432.43%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

