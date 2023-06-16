National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £296,361.90 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew bought 28,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($12.95) per share, with a total value of £296,361.90 ($370,823.20).
National Grid Price Performance
Shares of NG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,034.50 ($12.94). The stock had a trading volume of 5,426,760 shares. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,116.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,063.90. The company has a market capitalization of £38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,393.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29.
National Grid Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 37.60 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 7,432.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
See Also
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.