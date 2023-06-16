National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £296,361.90 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew bought 28,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($12.95) per share, with a total value of £296,361.90 ($370,823.20).

Shares of NG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,034.50 ($12.94). The stock had a trading volume of 5,426,760 shares. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,116.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,063.90. The company has a market capitalization of £38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,393.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 37.60 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 7,432.43%.

NG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,080 ($13.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,116.67 ($13.97).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

