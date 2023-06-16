National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

NATI stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 231.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

