Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Update

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $2,787,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 25,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:NRP traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 53,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $600.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 61.73% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Featured Articles

