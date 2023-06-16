NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $33.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 921,363,702 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

