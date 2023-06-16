NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 794.0 days.

NEC Price Performance

Shares of NIPNF stock remained flat at $48.50 on Friday. NEC has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

About NEC

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

