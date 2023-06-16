Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 5,250 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. PPSC Investment Service Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,405,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,838.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 250,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 237,713 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,910,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 211,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 200,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $96.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.