Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,824 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Stock Up 3.5 %

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

