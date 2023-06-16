Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Shares of NBIX opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

