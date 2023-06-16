Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $482,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Pentair by 22.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,442 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 46.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

