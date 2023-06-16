Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $288,000 Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $69.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.
Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.
Boyd Gaming Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
