Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $288,000 Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $69.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

