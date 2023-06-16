Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $482,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AVB opened at $190.53 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.26.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

