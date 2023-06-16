Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 57,408 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RITM opened at $9.36 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RITM. JMP Securities upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

