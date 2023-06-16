Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 6,666 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.