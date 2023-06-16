NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie lowered NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NeoGames by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Stock Down 0.1 %

NGMS stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $925.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.39.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGames

(Get Rating

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.