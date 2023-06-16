Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NEOG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neogen Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Neogen has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Neogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Neogen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,088,000 after buying an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Neogen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

