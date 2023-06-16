Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

NTOIY opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2322 per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

