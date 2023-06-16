Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NBO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,791. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,398 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

