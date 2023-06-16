Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.23. The company had a trading volume of 605,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,259. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

