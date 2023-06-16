Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $150,000 Position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:NRT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.99%. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

