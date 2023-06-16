Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after buying an additional 622,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after buying an additional 190,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,289 shares of company stock worth $4,067,775. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. 5,658,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,367. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

