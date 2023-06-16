Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

NYSE MKL traded up $11.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,350.24. 4,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,342.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.37. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

