Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $818,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.02. The company had a trading volume of 560,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,594. The firm has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.59 and a 200 day moving average of $269.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

