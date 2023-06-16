Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 506.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.51. 2,846,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,965,983. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average of $143.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

