Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $619.70. The stock had a trading volume of 530,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,344. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $644.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $555.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.