Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.66. The stock had a trading volume of 914,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,711. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day moving average of $279.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

